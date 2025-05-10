Try Yogurt Instead Of Chocolate For Your Dipped Strawberries For A Refreshing Twist

Yogurt gives you a versatility that chocolate on its own just doesn't have. You can choose yogurts in a huge variety of flavors, mixing and matching or even dipping your strawberries into different yogurt flavors for a delicious multi-layered combo all in one bite. You can also use yogurt to add more protein into your diet; we have a list of the best and worst high-protein yogurts you can buy at the grocery store to help get you started. Paying attention to what you can add to your treats, instead of taking away the treats entirely, might be a better way for some to tackle cutting down on sugar.

Speaking of, if you're just trying to lower your sugar intake a tiny bit, you can also do a mixture of equal parts plain yogurt and white chocolate. This gets you a crunchier outer shell, but with half the sugar you'd get if it was made from white chocolate by itself. You can also add a drizzle of chocolate over the yogurt shell or even toss on some chocolate sprinkles for just a touch of indulgence. You can drain any excess liquid to thicken your yogurt for a rich and creamy texture as well, making for a yogurt-covered strawberry with a more luxurious mouthfeel. These yogurt strawberries are a real treat in and of themselves, rather than just being a substitution for a "better" dessert, and once you give one a try, you might just keep coming back for more.