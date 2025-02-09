How To Thicken Yogurt For A Rich And Creamy Texture

There is nothing more upsetting than opening a fresh container of yogurt and realizing that it's just too watery too enjoy. However, this is not an irreversible issue! In fact, there are many ways to combat yogurt that is too much liquid and not enough solid. This is especially prevalent in yogurt with too much whey collecting on top.

Whey is a natural occurrence, but it can definitely feel peculiar when it appears as a small yellow pool on the top of a dish of yogurt. When this happens, it can be very easy to just pour the liquid whey down the drain and stir up the remaining yogurt to enjoy. However, excess whey can actually come in handy for a lot of other unique uses, like replacing milk in a smoothie or in a marinade for chicken or turkey. An easier way to collect the most whey is with the help of a strainer and cheesecloth.