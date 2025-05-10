How To Order A Fresh, Hot Pizza From Whole Foods (Yes, You Read That Right)

It's been a day, you're running behind, and making dinner just isn't happening. It's a pizza night. And usually, that would mean ordering a pie or two from national chains like Pizza Hut, Papa John's, Dominos, or a local shop. Or perhaps, your neighborhood Whole Foods? That's right, while Whole Foods is mostly known as a grocery store with an emphasis on organic, sustainable, and healthier fare, it also offers, in select stores, a bit of a secret menu item of hot, made to order pizzas.

You can take advantage by starting an order for in-store pickup or delivery via Grubhub, where you'll see individual slices and also a variety of 18-inch pizzas in flavors like classic cheese, pepperoni, spinach and feta, spicy Hawaiian, mushroom and caramelized onion, or build your own creations. And for a store notorious for their higher-than-average prices, the pies are surprisingly affordable — starting a very reasonable $12.99-ish and going up to around $20.99. Whole Foods are a common fixture from coast to coast, but individual stores do vary quite a bit in terms of their offerings, so sadly this fresh pizza option isn't offered at all locations. Call your local store or check on Grubhub to see if the option exists near you. Or, if you're already doing your weekly grocery shopping in-person, swing by the deli, where you'll find an assortment of prepared items from Whole Foods, and ask if this made-to-order whole pizza option is on the menu.