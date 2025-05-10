How To Order A Fresh, Hot Pizza From Whole Foods (Yes, You Read That Right)
It's been a day, you're running behind, and making dinner just isn't happening. It's a pizza night. And usually, that would mean ordering a pie or two from national chains like Pizza Hut, Papa John's, Dominos, or a local shop. Or perhaps, your neighborhood Whole Foods? That's right, while Whole Foods is mostly known as a grocery store with an emphasis on organic, sustainable, and healthier fare, it also offers, in select stores, a bit of a secret menu item of hot, made to order pizzas.
You can take advantage by starting an order for in-store pickup or delivery via Grubhub, where you'll see individual slices and also a variety of 18-inch pizzas in flavors like classic cheese, pepperoni, spinach and feta, spicy Hawaiian, mushroom and caramelized onion, or build your own creations. And for a store notorious for their higher-than-average prices, the pies are surprisingly affordable — starting a very reasonable $12.99-ish and going up to around $20.99. Whole Foods are a common fixture from coast to coast, but individual stores do vary quite a bit in terms of their offerings, so sadly this fresh pizza option isn't offered at all locations. Call your local store or check on Grubhub to see if the option exists near you. Or, if you're already doing your weekly grocery shopping in-person, swing by the deli, where you'll find an assortment of prepared items from Whole Foods, and ask if this made-to-order whole pizza option is on the menu.
Not all stores offer this pizza perk, so check online or call ahead
For those lucky enough to live near a store offering this perk, your best option is to order online on the Whole Foods' website, which links out to Grubhub. Feeding a crowd or ordering en masse for a party? You make want to make sure you call your local store ahead of time for these bigger hot-to-go 'za orders, to give the crew heads up and plenty of time to prep your pies.
For those in vicinity of fresh, hot pizza, the deal becomes even sweeter if you're a Prime member — as is often the case at the retailer. Those with a Prime membership can cash in on a host of member-only extra benefits, like every Tuesday and Friday special deals, including discounts on fresh sushi at Whole Foods, and large, 1-topping hot pizzas for $12 on Fridays. Of course, for those who either don't have this convenient option locally or just feel like getting your hands saucy, you can also do a quick Whole Foods run for all the ingredients to make your own restaurant-worthy homemade pizza.