Finish another rewatch of the iconic 1997 Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet masterpiece that is "Titanic," and find yourself in an internet rabbit-hole searching for more details about how the tragedy all played out? Admittedly, our morbid curiosity about an accident that led to the death of around 1,500 people can feel strange, or disrespectful — but it is important not to let knowledge of historical events be forgotten simply because they're uncomfortable to talk about. Specifically, it's important to remember not just the way the passengers died, but also what their lives and voyage were like. So, let's talk about perhaps one of the most memorable aspects of any sea voyage: the food.

Because there were three classes on the Titanic, there were, correspondingly, three levels of finery when it came to sleeping arrangements and food service, which varied widely — especially between the first two classes and the third one. This means that when we ask the question, "What was the final meal served on the Titanic?," what we're really asking is a more complex one: "What was the difference in the experience of the final meals for each of the three socioeconomic groups present on board the Titanic?" And that question has quite an interesting answer.