The Store-Bought Guacamole True Avocado Lovers Should Avoid Buying
Guacamole is one of those foods you're always going to have your own individual preferences for. Just like your go-to pizza order (extra crispy, hold the mushrooms, etc.) you probably know whether you prefer your guac chunky or smooth, with a hint of lime over lemon, lots of red onion, or maybe none at all. For these reasons, we love making guacamole at home to our heart's content. But what about when you not to pick up a last-minute dip on the way to the beach or for your next book club?
Store-bought guacamole is always a bit of a gamble. Similar to trying to find that perfectly ripe avocado, we're always afraid the guac in those containers is seconds away from browning, and sometimes separation occurs and the whole thing gets kind of watery. So, when you find that one perfect brand, you'll grab for it every time you shop.
We did the dirty work for you and compiled our own ranking of nine popular store-bought guacamoles. From chunky, tomato-heavy versions to ultra-salty, creamy spreads, we were surprised at just how different they were. Among the nine brands we ranked, Yucatan Medium Guacamole is the one we had to give last place to, and it wasn't necessarily a close call.
Yucatan Medium Guacamole is one of the only spicy options available, which initially gave it an edge. We like it spicy! With chopped bell peppers and jalapeños, it promised some uniqueness and bold flavor. But, of course, between flavor, texture, and consistency, this brand fell short.
Why Yucatan Guacamole is so skippable
Guacamole isn't overly complicated. Its basic ingredient list (avocado, onion, tomato, garlic, lime, and salt) is simple, but a good balance is key. Unfortunately, the balance we were seeking was not found in Yucatan's 12-ounce squeeze bag. The vegetables were chopped too thick, and while that might sound appealing for texture, there are more chunks of pepper than there are pieces of avocado. This threw off both the texture and the flavor. Instead of the creamy, rich avocado taking center stage, you're left with a chunky, overly vegetal mix that tastes more like a bell pepper salsa than a classic guacamole.
Patterns across our ranking revealed that the top-performing guacamoles respected the avocado. Even inventive versions, like Trader Joe's, which includes creamy Greek yogurt, still let that distinct avocado flavor shine. Yucatan's didn't. It felt like it was trying to be different just for the sake of standing out, and in the end, the flavor of the peppers overwhelmed everything else.
To be fair, there's something to be said for the squeeze-tube packaging. It keeps the guac fresh and green for up to two weeks, which is a win for anyone focused on preventing food waste. But even though you can always elevate store-bought guac at home with some simple kitchen hacks, we wouldn't waste a great bag of tortilla chips on this off-tasting guacamole.