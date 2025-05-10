The Store-Bought Guacamole True Avocado Lovers Should Avoid Buying

Guacamole is one of those foods you're always going to have your own individual preferences for. Just like your go-to pizza order (extra crispy, hold the mushrooms, etc.) you probably know whether you prefer your guac chunky or smooth, with a hint of lime over lemon, lots of red onion, or maybe none at all. For these reasons, we love making guacamole at home to our heart's content. But what about when you not to pick up a last-minute dip on the way to the beach or for your next book club?

Store-bought guacamole is always a bit of a gamble. Similar to trying to find that perfectly ripe avocado, we're always afraid the guac in those containers is seconds away from browning, and sometimes separation occurs and the whole thing gets kind of watery. So, when you find that one perfect brand, you'll grab for it every time you shop.

We did the dirty work for you and compiled our own ranking of nine popular store-bought guacamoles. From chunky, tomato-heavy versions to ultra-salty, creamy spreads, we were surprised at just how different they were. Among the nine brands we ranked, Yucatan Medium Guacamole is the one we had to give last place to, and it wasn't necessarily a close call.

Yucatan Medium Guacamole is one of the only spicy options available, which initially gave it an edge. We like it spicy! With chopped bell peppers and jalapeños, it promised some uniqueness and bold flavor. But, of course, between flavor, texture, and consistency, this brand fell short.