Can This Viral McDonald's TikTok Order Really Cure Your Migraines? The Internet Thinks So

There are plenty of hacks everyone should know when ordering McDonald's, but it's unlikely one involving a migraine cure would be on anyone's radar. However, the internet is convinced that the combination of a Diet Coke and McDonald's french fries is exactly what the neurologist ordered. The idea is that the caffeine from the soda and the abundance of salt in McDonald's fries work in tandem to combat headaches. Certainly, this is sure to raise an eyebrow at the science behind what makes it work and its effectiveness. However, believe it or not, there is some rationale for why it makes sense.

To be clear, nothing officially stated by McDonald's or a medical professional indicates that this McMiracle combo works. However, the science lies more in the diet cola and sodium of the french fries separately, and what the body may be lacking at that time. Certainly, migraines have a multitude of possible causes, like genetics, stress, or even weather changes. Regarding relief, caffeine has been shown to alleviate aches and pains by restricting the blood vessels and is even incorporated into over-the-counter headache medication. Therefore, reaching for a bottle of Coke has been found to help via the caffeine. While it may sound counterintuitive to use salt to treat migraines, one 2021 Medical Sciences study found that a boost in sodium chloride (aka some variety of salt) could help relieve migraines from sodium withdrawal.