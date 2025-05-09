Can This Viral McDonald's TikTok Order Really Cure Your Migraines? The Internet Thinks So
There are plenty of hacks everyone should know when ordering McDonald's, but it's unlikely one involving a migraine cure would be on anyone's radar. However, the internet is convinced that the combination of a Diet Coke and McDonald's french fries is exactly what the neurologist ordered. The idea is that the caffeine from the soda and the abundance of salt in McDonald's fries work in tandem to combat headaches. Certainly, this is sure to raise an eyebrow at the science behind what makes it work and its effectiveness. However, believe it or not, there is some rationale for why it makes sense.
@katekulpa
Dont worry this was the tail end of a migraine and i was good to drive 🙌 #migrainehacks #migrainerelief #migrainetiktok
To be clear, nothing officially stated by McDonald's or a medical professional indicates that this McMiracle combo works. However, the science lies more in the diet cola and sodium of the french fries separately, and what the body may be lacking at that time. Certainly, migraines have a multitude of possible causes, like genetics, stress, or even weather changes. Regarding relief, caffeine has been shown to alleviate aches and pains by restricting the blood vessels and is even incorporated into over-the-counter headache medication. Therefore, reaching for a bottle of Coke has been found to help via the caffeine. While it may sound counterintuitive to use salt to treat migraines, one 2021 Medical Sciences study found that a boost in sodium chloride (aka some variety of salt) could help relieve migraines from sodium withdrawal.
Other ways to remedy a migraine with food
Aside from a trip to McDonald's, there are many ways food can help relieve or avoid migraines. Generally, foods rich in magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to help prevent migraines. As specific as it sounds, they can be found in everyday food, as magnesium can be found in dark, leafy greens like spinach, as well as avocados and bananas. Turning the gaze to food rich in omega-3s, seafood like salmon is a popular choice in that regard, as it can contain 1.83 grams per serving. The essential fat is also found in red lentils and flax seeds, which can contain 240 milligrams per half cup and 2,350 milligrams per tablespoon, respectively.
Of course, it's hard to pinpoint the cause of migraines. As much as the McDonald's Diet Coke and french fries or anything else that's been mentioned may help, none of it is a cure-all. It should also be gently reminded that none of this is medical advice. While diets can affect migraines, everyone's health is different depending on the individual. Anyone experiencing migraines should seek the proper help according to their needs and be treated directly by a doctor.