Does Red Wine Vinegar Expire?
Vinegar is one of those ingredients that has way more uses than meets the eye. It can be used to save overly sticky rice or to make delicious caramelized onions. Plus, there are so many different kinds of vinegar, each with its own unique appearance, flavor, and uses.
Red wine vinegar is one of the more common options out there. Despite its popularity, more often than not, a bottle of red wine vinegar ends up sitting on a kitchen shelf for a long time. That begs the question: Does it ever goes bad? The simplest answer is that while red wine vinegar does include an expiration date, it is not necessarily bad past that date if it has been stored properly. In fact, in the right circumstances, vinegar can have an indefinite shelf life.
The more complex answer is that red wine vinegar that smells off may have spoiled and should be tossed. However, if red wine vinegar is past its expiration date but still smells and tastes normal, it is not technically expired yet. When in doubt, take a whiff; if it smells off, play it safe and discard it.
Is expired red wine vinegar safe to eat?
Generally speaking, red wine vinegar that is past its expiration date is safe to consume with some exceptions. Most types of vinegar will undergo slight changes in taste, color, and smell over time, so don't be alarmed if red wine vinegar appears somewhat different than when you first bought it. The only time that old red wine vinegar should be tossed is when it starts to smell or taste funny or off-putting.
Normal changes in red wine vinegar over time include a paler or more brown color. When it comes to smell, red wine vinegar should still retain a robust acidic scent. As for taste, red wine vinegar may become more subtle and less sharp over time. This more so indicates a drop in quality as it ages rather than the vinegar being unsafe to eat.
To really make red wine vinegar last, store it properly. Vinegar does not need to be refrigerated; instead, keep it sealed tight and place it in a dark area. Last but not least, avoid cross contamination, like using a utensil in it that has touched raw meat. Bacteria from that utensil could be introduced to the vinegar and cause it to go bad.