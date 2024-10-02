Does Red Wine Vinegar Expire?

Vinegar is one of those ingredients that has way more uses than meets the eye. It can be used to save overly sticky rice or to make delicious caramelized onions. Plus, there are so many different kinds of vinegar, each with its own unique appearance, flavor, and uses.

Red wine vinegar is one of the more common options out there. Despite its popularity, more often than not, a bottle of red wine vinegar ends up sitting on a kitchen shelf for a long time. That begs the question: Does it ever goes bad? The simplest answer is that while red wine vinegar does include an expiration date, it is not necessarily bad past that date if it has been stored properly. In fact, in the right circumstances, vinegar can have an indefinite shelf life.

The more complex answer is that red wine vinegar that smells off may have spoiled and should be tossed. However, if red wine vinegar is past its expiration date but still smells and tastes normal, it is not technically expired yet. When in doubt, take a whiff; if it smells off, play it safe and discard it.