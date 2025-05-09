Fans Love Giada De Laurentiis' Pot-Filler Faucet, But Does Your Kitchen Need One Too?
Have you seen the video on social media of Giada De Laurentiis and her pot-filler faucet? If you're interested in kitchen aesthetics, chances are you have seen the celebrity chef swiveling her wall-mounted pot filler over a huge silver pot on the stove. She turns on the faucet with an easy flick of her hand and tells the camera it's one thing in her kitchen she can't live without. It definitely makes a statement when it's pushed up against the marble backsplash for storage and when it's in use — that statement being something along the lines of: "I know what I'm doing in the kitchen."
Giada De Laurentiis' Instagram post features a collapsible brass pot filler from the company House of Rohl, a faucet that starts at around $1,400 — just for the hardware. You'll have to consider installation after that, not only the cost but the practicality of installing it in your kitchen.
You could find other models at stores like Home Depot or Amazon for under $100 (take, Haiyunda's solid brass pot filler, for instance), however, it just depends on how much you want to spend on kitchen appliances. Aesthetics are also a consideration; you'll have to pay more for certain finishes and designs. Ultimately, you'll have to evaluate your cooking habits to decide whether your kitchen needs a pot-filler faucet.
Pot fillers are convenient, and they look great above the stovetop
A pot filler, also known as a pasta arm or a kettle filler, is a very convenient way to fill a huge pot of water. It cuts down on the hassle of having to fill a pot with water at the sink and then carry it to the stovetop. If you're working with a large pot, it'll certainly save you some effort. Giada De Laurentiis says she uses it for making copious amounts of pasta. If you're also in the habit of making huge portions of dishes like pasta con la sarde or pasta salads like an over-the-top BLT pasta salad, then you might get a lot of use out of a pot-filler faucet.
There are many designs to choose from, so you can probably find a pot filler that fits the aesthetic and practical needs of your kitchen. From matte black to bright copper, you'll find a pot filler that looks great. We suggest you trust a professional for installation because the job requires connecting pipes to water lines and drilling into the wall, but there are YouTube tutorials for self-installation if you're a dedicated DIY-er with plumbing knowledge. That being said, installation is a breeze and takes a maximum of a couple of hours if the installer knows what they're doing.
Pot fillers might be unnecessary or unrealistic to install
Pot fillers have faster flow rates than a regular faucet, so you'll fill up a big pot quickly without having to move it around. That's great if you frequently use a large pot, but if you usually boil water in 2 or 3-quart sized pots, a pot-filler faucet is generally unnecessary. It'll fill those smaller pots very quickly, almost too quickly. And while it would still look cool mounted above the stovetop, you might find yourself rushing to keep up.
They can be difficult to clean too, because they are in the direct path of all the grease and grime that comes off the stove when you're cooking. That grease builds up fast, so you have to keep up with everyday scrubbing even if you're not using your pot filler daily. Plus, they don't come with a drainage system, meaning they could drip all over the stovetop if carelessly turned off.
Even if you do routinely cook dishes like chicken fettuccine Alfredo for a crowd, you may not have the space or the right setup for a pot filler. If you're in a rental, talk to your landlord before you start cutting holes in the walls and installing a pot filler. Whatever your homeownership situation, you should check the blueprints of your kitchen and learn where the water lines are to discover how much work it will take to install. Professional installation can cost from $300 to $3,000 depending on the layout of your kitchen and plumbing situation.