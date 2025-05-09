Fans Love Giada De Laurentiis' Pot-Filler Faucet, But Does Your Kitchen Need One Too?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you seen the video on social media of Giada De Laurentiis and her pot-filler faucet? If you're interested in kitchen aesthetics, chances are you have seen the celebrity chef swiveling her wall-mounted pot filler over a huge silver pot on the stove. She turns on the faucet with an easy flick of her hand and tells the camera it's one thing in her kitchen she can't live without. It definitely makes a statement when it's pushed up against the marble backsplash for storage and when it's in use — that statement being something along the lines of: "I know what I'm doing in the kitchen."

Giada De Laurentiis' Instagram post features a collapsible brass pot filler from the company House of Rohl, a faucet that starts at around $1,400 — just for the hardware. You'll have to consider installation after that, not only the cost but the practicality of installing it in your kitchen.

You could find other models at stores like Home Depot or Amazon for under $100 (take, Haiyunda's solid brass pot filler, for instance), however, it just depends on how much you want to spend on kitchen appliances. Aesthetics are also a consideration; you'll have to pay more for certain finishes and designs. Ultimately, you'll have to evaluate your cooking habits to decide whether your kitchen needs a pot-filler faucet.