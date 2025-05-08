Don't Toss Out Old Tissue Boxes, Make A Grocery Bag Dispenser Instead

We're all looking for useful ways to cut down on waste and reuse items that would otherwise go straight in the trash. And keeping a tidier kitchen is a constant on many of our to-do lists, even if it's not explicitly written down. There are some easy tips for better kitchen organization, like keeping your cabinets nice and neat with a lazy Susan or using baking pans as drawers to organize your fridge. But, even if your kitchen is generally more of a triage center than a neat-as-a-pin modern laboratory facility, there's one simple trick that will help keep you more organized — and make it easy to grab an always-useful plastic bag with one hand, even if the other is occupied with a baby, at the stove, or carrying a gym bag on your way out the door. Our tip: Save your old tissue boxes and use them as plastic bag dispensers.

While we may know the advantages of reusable shopping bags, plastic grocery or retailer bags are a simple reality for many of us and still quite useful after you've come home from the store. You can reuse plastic grocery bags time and time again, and you don't have to merely stuff them into an ever-growing heap under the sink. You can organize them quite easily. You just need to know this simple folding technique.