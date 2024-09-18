The 14 Best Cookbooks Every Baker Needs To Know

With half the world's recipes available on the internet, it may seem counterintuitive to invest in a cookbook these days. What can these expensive door-stoppers do for your craft that a blog can't do? Well, for bakers, think of these cookbooks as representing an oasis of knowledge in a desert of untested, untrustworthy recipes. Online sources do not always go through the vigorous testing or fact checking that a cookbook does. After all, mistakes can be corrected in a jiffy on websites, but the misprinted word can feel as irreversible as etched stone.

Beyond being a trusted resource and a collection of recipes, cookbooks should spark and nourish a bakers creativity, giving someone confidence to play and experiment. That's a hard feat in such a rigid field as baking, so books that can give you that freedom are special indeed.

Who am I? I'm a former managing editor of a baking magazine, who's tested, reviewed, and collected hundreds of baking cookbooks over the years. I'm pulling from my personal library and expertise to explain what cookbooks are worth the money and the shelf space.