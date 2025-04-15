The Answer To An Easy DIY Cookbook Stand Is Hiding In Your Closet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cookbooks always seem great at the bookstore, but it's an entirely different story when you get them home and start chopping ingredients. How many times have you flipped to a recipe only for the page to flop over and lose your place while your hands are busy with something else? Open cookbooks also take up a lot of space and can easily get stained and soiled with flecks of food when they're laying flat on the counter. Cookbook stands are nice to own, especially if you cook from a book often, but you don't need to spend the money on one as long as you have a clothes hanger with clips like those used for pants and skirts.

Using a clothes hanger to prop open a cookbook is pretty simple as demonstrated by one Facebook user. All you have to do is clamp the hanger to the two sides of the open book. This will keep the pages open, and you can lean the book against a wall or other solid object to keep it upright. You can also attach a hook to any surface near your prep area and hang the book up off the counter. This not only frees up space, but keeps the book away from splatters and splashes on the work surface, which is especially nice if you've shelled out for a high-end cookbook.