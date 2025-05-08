How Costco's Kitchen Cabinets Could Save You Thousands On A Remodel

For homeowners staring down the barrel of a kitchen reno, choosing cabinets is perhaps the most daunting and costly of all design decisions to make — right up there with choosing which type of stone to use for your kitchen countertops. Traditionally, options have basically consisted of big box home improvement store cabinets, which can leave much to be desired in terms of quality and still run you a serious bill, or the fully custom build route, which can be as pricey as it sounds. A third and potentially game-changing option is available through Costco, as the retailer not only sells must-have pantry staples but offers two lines of surprisingly high-quality, affordable cabinetry.

Just how much can this route save homeowners? Pinning down hard numbers is tricky, as kitchen cabinetry costs vary hugely depending on the size of the kitchen, whether you go stock versus custom, and which materials and finishes you choose. According to Angi, the cost of cabinetry for a 10x10-foot kitchen clocks in between $2,000 on the low end and a whopping $30,000 if one goes the fully custom route with more premium materials; the average works out to about $6,000. You'll need to start the simple online quote process to price out your exact kitchen using Costco's cabinets, but, for reference, you can outfit a 10x10-foot kitchen with the store's semi-custom line for as little as $3,000, which would be considered a steal by any measure in today's market.