Why Tequila Makes The Ultimate Chicken Wing Marinade For Complex Flavor

Tequila is one of those drinks people either seem to love or hate (at least when they're thinking of their past bar escapades), but when it comes to cooking, the preference definitely tends to lean toward "love." This centuries-old spirit (its roots date as far back as 1000 B.C., when the Aztecs made pulque, an ancestor of today's tequila) has some pretty impressive culinary applications, especially if you want to make the tastiest chicken wings around. Bright and slightly sweet, tequila adds a touch of delightful complexity to chicken wings.

While you may want to save the candy-infused tequila for your next margarita, adding a good, quality tequila can really enhance the flavors you are working with, resulting in the ultimate chicken wing marinade. Wings are already packed with flavor, and though you could easily toss together a classic Buffalo sauce recipe in a pinch, pairing tequila with classic flavors like lime and garlic won't take much longer. Mix it with some honey and Tex-Mex-inspired spices, and you've got a match made in flavor heaven — all the lovely sugars you have mixed together with this concoction will crystalize on the skin of the wings as they cook, giving you a crispy burst of flavor with each bite.

All you need is at least 15 minutes for the marinade to work its magic on the meat. Even better, you can make the marinade ahead of time and store it in the fridge up to a week so it's on hand when you need it for more chicken, or even veggies or other proteins like fish.