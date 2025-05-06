Why Tequila Makes The Ultimate Chicken Wing Marinade For Complex Flavor
Tequila is one of those drinks people either seem to love or hate (at least when they're thinking of their past bar escapades), but when it comes to cooking, the preference definitely tends to lean toward "love." This centuries-old spirit (its roots date as far back as 1000 B.C., when the Aztecs made pulque, an ancestor of today's tequila) has some pretty impressive culinary applications, especially if you want to make the tastiest chicken wings around. Bright and slightly sweet, tequila adds a touch of delightful complexity to chicken wings.
While you may want to save the candy-infused tequila for your next margarita, adding a good, quality tequila can really enhance the flavors you are working with, resulting in the ultimate chicken wing marinade. Wings are already packed with flavor, and though you could easily toss together a classic Buffalo sauce recipe in a pinch, pairing tequila with classic flavors like lime and garlic won't take much longer. Mix it with some honey and Tex-Mex-inspired spices, and you've got a match made in flavor heaven — all the lovely sugars you have mixed together with this concoction will crystalize on the skin of the wings as they cook, giving you a crispy burst of flavor with each bite.
All you need is at least 15 minutes for the marinade to work its magic on the meat. Even better, you can make the marinade ahead of time and store it in the fridge up to a week so it's on hand when you need it for more chicken, or even veggies or other proteins like fish.
What to know about marinating with tequila
Marinating with alcohol is a technique that any good chef should know, but there are some ins and outs that you'll want to understand before attempting it. For example, just like taking shots at the bar, you'll want to show some restraint with how much booze you use (and how long you let it sit). Once tequila is added to meats like chicken, the acidity in the alcohol starts to break down the protein collagen, which helps to tenderize the meat, making it nice and juicy. This process also allows the flavors to permeate the flesh and create those deep, complex notes you are seeking. But as with all marinades, you want a balanced blend of elements. The tequila should complement the other flavors, not overpower them, so use enough to give it the beautiful notes the liquor is famous for, while ensuring you can still taste the other ingredients.
When you're marinating with booze, you want to keep your eye on the timer. If meat sits in an alcohol too long, a chemical reaction occurs that will actually start to "cook" the meat, impacting texture. So, as tempting as it is to marinate overnight, avoid soaking your chicken wings for more than four hours before cooking them.
Last but not least, you'll want to consider the quality of the tequila you use. There are some pretty epic bottles to choose from, and top shelf tequila is definitely worth buying. What's good for the goose is good for the gander, or, in this case, what's good for the shot glass is good for the chicken wing. If it's delicious to drink, tequila's iconic, beautifully layered flavors will shine through in your chicken wings.