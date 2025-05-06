Bacon Meets Sweet Baby Ray's For The Ultimate Spicy-Sweet Combo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Breakfast sandwiches take on a whole new personality when you take an extra step with your bacon, and the secret isn't all that well-kept. You'll get way more flavor if you glaze your bacon before you build the sandwich. Generally, glazes include sweet ingredients like brown sugar to help with caramelization, creating candied bacon's signature sticky coating. But hot sauce lovers should reach for a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's Hot Sauce next time and add a spicy kick to their homemade breakfast sandwiches.

Sweet Baby Ray's Hot Sauce is primarily made of distilled vinegar, aged cayenne red peppers, and garlic — there isn't any sugar in sight. It's the last thing you would think of when you're picturing a bacon glaze. But combining this hot sauce with a little honey adds a whole layer of flavor to your favorite breakfast meat and gives each rasher that telltale lacquered look with a bit of an auburn shine and plenty of extra crunch. You can also spice up other standard sweet glazes like mustard and maple syrup with a few healthy dashes of this pepper-packed condiment.