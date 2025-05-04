Why You Need To Avoid The Honey Mustard Sauce From This Famous Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to sauces, Sweet Baby Ray's is up there with the best of them. In fact, Sweet Baby Ray's is actually the best-selling barbecue sauce in retail history. And it's not all in the marketing: The flavors truly live up to the hype. In fact, when Chowhound ranked 17 varieties of Sweet Baby Ray's sauces, none of them were deemed outright awful. Even the lowest-ranked sauce on the list, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce, was merely judged to be mediocre. Which, while not a ringing endorsement, definitely places it in the still-edible category.

The honey mustard received this bottom ranking due to its disappointing flavor. When making honey mustard sauce at home, the key ingredients are typically mayo, both yellow and Dijon mustard, and honey. In the case of Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce, the mayo and honey were the prominent flavors, resulting in an overly sweet, creamy sauce that lacked mustard's signature tang.