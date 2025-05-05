The Fruit Flavor That Turns A Simple Ginger Ale Into A Tropical Dream
With endless new soda brands and unique flavors hitting the shelves, there's always a fun new drink out there to try. Still, for an easy poolside sipper, consider reaching for something classic like a sparkling glass of ginger ale. According to soft drink lore, ginger ale is America's oldest soda, and its flavors still hold up after all this time.
The best ginger ale brands taste great on their own, but with one underrated addition, they take on a whole new level of complexity. One flavor that turns a simple ginger ale into a tropical dream is a silky mango syrup. Ginger ale alone offers an innate vivaciousness and a refreshing burst of gingery spice. Combine that fiery drink with the sweet, succulent taste of mango for a refreshing mango fizz that tames the ginger's harshness with tropical fruit flair.
While other mocktails require a laundry list of jiggers and mesh strainers, the only thing this drink needs is a glass and a spoon for mixing. To make it, add as much mango syrup as you'd like to the glass, top it with a splash of ginger ale and ice, and stir to incorporate. That's all there is to it. From there, you can top with a garnish of your choice. Consider a lime or orange wedge for a punch of acidity that helps marry these bold, tropical flavors together. While you could outsource your fruit syrup with a store-bought version, consider making this ingredient yourself.
For the best of flavors, make a homemade syrup
Store-bought syrups are convenient in a pinch, but homemade ones tend to be better. Pre-made syrups can contain additives like yellow 5, if that's of concern to you, and sometimes an excess of sugar or other sweeteners to mask the lack of real fruit. Meanwhile, homemade mango syrup pops with natural bright orange color and is bursting with the taste of real, fresh mangoes — the perfect sweet complement to your spicy ginger ale. It's also completely customizable. You can adjust the sugar levels to your liking — you can even use Splenda instead of sugar for a much lower-sugar version.
Making a mango syrup is fairly easy. To start, peel and chop up your mango. Make sure the mango is ripe first, and don't forget to discard the peel and pit. Next, combine the flesh with water in a blender. Once blended, add the purée to a pot with white sugar and simmer over medium heat until reduced. Actual measurements will depend on how much syrup you want to make and how sweet you like it, so experiment based on your tastes and the ingredients you have on hand.
Once you've made your syrup, it's ready for use in your refreshing mango ginger ale, but you can also experiment with adding it to sweet tea, lemonade, or your favorite cocktail. Store any leftovers in the fridge for a week or two. If frozen, it can last for several months and will be there whenever you need it for a sweet, tropical mocktail or other beverage.