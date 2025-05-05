The Fruit Flavor That Turns A Simple Ginger Ale Into A Tropical Dream

With endless new soda brands and unique flavors hitting the shelves, there's always a fun new drink out there to try. Still, for an easy poolside sipper, consider reaching for something classic like a sparkling glass of ginger ale. According to soft drink lore, ginger ale is America's oldest soda, and its flavors still hold up after all this time.

The best ginger ale brands taste great on their own, but with one underrated addition, they take on a whole new level of complexity. One flavor that turns a simple ginger ale into a tropical dream is a silky mango syrup. Ginger ale alone offers an innate vivaciousness and a refreshing burst of gingery spice. Combine that fiery drink with the sweet, succulent taste of mango for a refreshing mango fizz that tames the ginger's harshness with tropical fruit flair.

While other mocktails require a laundry list of jiggers and mesh strainers, the only thing this drink needs is a glass and a spoon for mixing. To make it, add as much mango syrup as you'd like to the glass, top it with a splash of ginger ale and ice, and stir to incorporate. That's all there is to it. From there, you can top with a garnish of your choice. Consider a lime or orange wedge for a punch of acidity that helps marry these bold, tropical flavors together. While you could outsource your fruit syrup with a store-bought version, consider making this ingredient yourself.