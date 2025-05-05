Is Worcestershire Sauce Gluten-Free?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unfortunately for those sensitive to gluten, the compound sneaks into unexpected foods. It takes a trained eye to spot hidden gluten in store-bought seasonings, and many ubiquitous condiments like mustard, ketchup, and salad dressings also end up on the list. Subsequently, it's reasonable to inquire regarding Worcestershire sauce; the name doesn't exactly allude to an obvious composition.

So if you're wondering what is Worcestershire sauce to begin with, be prepared for an extensive ingredient list. This ultra-savory and complex condiment packs in everything from anchovies, to tamarind, garlic, sugar, different kinds of vinegars, and a diverse range of spices. Some ingredients are fermented while others cured, and no two recipes are the same. Generally, the bulk of the ingredients are gluten-free, but there is one catch: Barley malt vinegar. Part of the original recipe, this component still shows up in certain Worcestershire sauce recipes, especially of small batch or homemade origins. However, most producers — including the widespread Lea & Perrins Original Worcestershire Sauce — now employ white vinegar.