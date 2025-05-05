How To Clean Your Stove's Drip Pans The Correct Way

Keeping the kitchen neat can be quite the hassle. No matter how thorough you think your cleanup was, there's always a stubborn spot you end up forgetting about. If you own a glass stove top, chances are you've already learned how to clean it without leaving a single scratch. But if you have a gas or electric coil cooktop and notice a strange, unpleasant odor you can't quite place, it's likely coming from the drip pans. Found beneath the burners, drip pans are made to catch food remains, liquids, or grease during cooking. However, off smells aren't the only problem they can bring to the table. Fail to clean them regularly — preferably once a week if you cook on a daily basis — and you could easily set your kitchen on fire.

Instead of leaving it to chance, roll up your sleeves and get ready for an intense cleaning session. Start by checking whether the stove is cool enough to handle safely. Once you're sure it is, remove the drip pans (along with any burner covers or trim rings) and soak them in warm water mixed with dish soap. If you need something stronger to tackle the grime, a mix of vinegar and baking soda, household ammonia, or hydrogen peroxide combined with baking soda can all be effective. Once you're done soaking your drip pans, carefully scrub them with a sponge to remove any remaining residues before rinsing them and drying them with a cloth.