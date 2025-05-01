11 Foods Pope Francis Ate Regularly

During his 88-year life, Pope Francis earned a reputation as a man of the people. Not only did he focus his ministry on uplifting populations often overlooked by those in power –– even having a post office in St. Peter's Square converted into a free clinic for the homeless and undocumented — he took pains to make himself personally relatable to them. Preferring to live modestly, he settled into a simple Vatican guesthouse rather than the luxurious papal apartment occupied by his predecessors. All this was meant to send a message: For him, the papacy was about service, not power and privilege.

Pope Francis was still, however, a flesh-and-blood human being with very human tastes and preferences. He was a music lover and record collector whose tastes ranged from Mozart to Elvis Presley. And like all humans, he needed to eat. His busy life of international travel not only meant he needed good-quality nutrition, but also gave the world's cooks plenty of opportunities to try to impress him. And impress him they did – he made no secret of his enjoyment of a good meal. Like the rest of his lifestyle, the foods he enjoyed weren't fancy, but they were more fun than one might expect for a man with such a serious vision for his life.