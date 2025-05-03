Here's The Reason Your Canned Beer Randomly Exploded

The craft beer scene in America is legendary at this point, as much a part of Americana as baseball and 7-Eleven slushies. You can find rows and rows of craft brews in tallboy cans with creative labels — featuring everything from pin-up girls to werewolves – at gas stations and liquor stores. Labels aren't the only creative side to the craft beer industry, either. Since its inception, craft brewers have pushed the envelope with different ingredients, lately to disastrous ends for consumers: A can of craft beer has randomly exploded on a customer more than once thanks to a wily combination of ingredients.

Fruity flavors are taking over the spotlight in craft brewing and it's those fruit-forward, extra-sugary brews that are more likely to explode: The extra sugar can contribute to faster fermentation and the release of more carbon dioxide gas in the can. If the gas released pushes on the inside of the can too much, the aluminum gives way and the can explodes. Some brewers are taking steps to incorporate legal verbiage and warnings into their packaging and labels, including Magnify Brewing Company's Trade Proof fruit beers – which have a picture of dynamite on the front of the can.