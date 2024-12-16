The Basic Pantry Staple That Removes Stuck-On Food From Cast Iron Pans
If you're a seasoned home cook or have ever had a conversation with one for longer than 15 minutes, chances are you've heard about the wonders of cast iron pans. Thanks to its ability to retain high amounts of heat, cast iron can help you cook up everything from steak to this sweet and savory upside down cornbread. Unfortunately, maintaining a cast iron pan can take some elbow grease, especially if you're dealing with burnt, stuck-on food. You also have to be careful, since if you scrub too hard you may damage the pan's protective layer of seasoning. To make cleaning your skillet easier, look no further than your own pantry. As it turns out, a bit of salt makes short work of stuck-on food.
Ideally you should use kosher or sea salt for your cleaning (If you're not sure of the difference, check out our guide to some of the different types of salt). These varieties are abrasive enough to break food away from the pan without damaging it. Salt is less harsh than metal scrubbers, so there's no risk of scratching your kitchen ware or its seasoning. The only other tools you need to clean your cast iron is some warm water and a clean rag.
Salt scrubs away debris from cast iron
To start cleaning, dust the interior of your pan with a couple of tablespoons of coarse salt, adding a bit more to areas that need extra attention. Once everything is covered, fold up a rag or paper towel and use it to start scrubbing around the salt. You shouldn't have to work too hard; let the salt do the work of stripping down cooked-on food and sticky spots. When you're done, throw away the salt and give the pan a quick rinse. After rinsing, immediately dry the pan with a clean towel so it doesn't rust. You can also set it over a stove set to low for a few minutes to ensure that it is completely dry.
To keep your pan in good shape even when you're not using it, avoid soaking it in water and instead use the salt-cleaning method as needed for everyday messes. Regularly re-seasoning your pan, old or new, will also help prevent food from sticking, which will make future cleanups easier. In the meantime, just keep an extra box of salt on hand to keep your cast iron in perfect condition.