The Basic Pantry Staple That Removes Stuck-On Food From Cast Iron Pans

If you're a seasoned home cook or have ever had a conversation with one for longer than 15 minutes, chances are you've heard about the wonders of cast iron pans. Thanks to its ability to retain high amounts of heat, cast iron can help you cook up everything from steak to this sweet and savory upside down cornbread. Unfortunately, maintaining a cast iron pan can take some elbow grease, especially if you're dealing with burnt, stuck-on food. You also have to be careful, since if you scrub too hard you may damage the pan's protective layer of seasoning. To make cleaning your skillet easier, look no further than your own pantry. As it turns out, a bit of salt makes short work of stuck-on food.

Ideally you should use kosher or sea salt for your cleaning (If you're not sure of the difference, check out our guide to some of the different types of salt). These varieties are abrasive enough to break food away from the pan without damaging it. Salt is less harsh than metal scrubbers, so there's no risk of scratching your kitchen ware or its seasoning. The only other tools you need to clean your cast iron is some warm water and a clean rag.