There aren't many brown sauce brands that can widely be considered household names, but A.1. is one of them. Though it has its naysayers, this favorite steak sauce brand is iconic for a reason among its yeasayers. It's smoky and tangy yet not overly sweet (despite all the sugary corn syrup it contains). And while we tend to think of A.1. as just for steaks, this fairly old condiment is designed to be versatile. Kraft Foods, which owns the brand, has been trying to promote it as more of a sauce for everything. Marketing aside, A.1. sauce can work well in a chicken wing marinade if you do a good job of mixing it in.

It's best if you mix the A.1. sauce with a few other ingredients before you glaze it over the cooked wings. Don't just drizzle it directly over them like you might with a steak. Assuming you're sticking with the classic A.1. sauce (or its similar Thick & Hearty mix), the combo mainly works if you can balance out your smoky, sweet, and savory flavors. Chicken is savory, but less so than beef. Meanwhile, A.1. is smoky, but when diluted and combined with sweeter (and equally chicken-friendly) ingredients like honey, you end up with a fairly strong balance.