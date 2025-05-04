The Safest Cooking Method For Ultra Rare Tuna Steaks

Cooking ultra rare tuna steak can be tricky. It needs to be cooked just so — slightly browned on the exterior and beautifully pink in the center — or you'll end up with a dry, gray steak that looks and tastes more like canned tuna than the bright, fresh, tender fish you expected. As Amy Choi, Senior Manager of E-Commerce at seafood purveyor Noble Fresh Cart, explained when speaking exclusively with Chowhound, "Extra rare preparation preserves [tuna's] rich flavor, melting texture, and vibrant color, offering a more luxurious eating experience." But how do you make sure that rare tuna is still safe to eat? According to Choi, you can minimize the risk of parasites and bacteria by cooking the steak over high heat and by using previously frozen or sushi-grade tuna.

You don't need to cook tuna steaks for long to get the best flavor. "Tuna, especially high-quality cuts like bluefin, has a buttery, tender texture when it's raw or barely cooked," Choi notes. To preserve that taste and texture, "the safest method is searing tuna steaks over high heat for a very short time (about 30 to 60 seconds per side) in a very hot pan or on a grill." She specifically recommends doing a quick sear in a cast iron skillet with a thin layer of oil, making sure to pat the fish dry first. For seasoning, you can either keep things simple and use some salt and pepper, or crust the steak lightly with sesame seeds. "Heat the pan until it's smoking hot," she advises, noting that the length of time on the pan will depend on the thickness of the steak.