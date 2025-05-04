Does CosMc's Have An Arnold Palmer? And Can You Get One At McDonald's, Too?
One of McDonald's newest spinoff endeavors is the drink-oriented CosMc's. Named after a retired McDonald's mascot from the '80s, these space-themed locations serve up sandwiches, soft serve, and unique drinks, some of which can only be found at CosMc's. The overall concept combined with the special menu has proven to be a major draw at these new locations, with CosMc's reporting enormous amounts of traffic in its initial opening months.
CosMc's might've gotten most of its attention via exclusive drinks like the French Toast Galaxy Latte, but it also has plenty of commonplace drinks too, like an Arnold Palmer. Their online menu doesn't feature this drink, but rest assured that CosMc's will make one if you ask. The same applies to McDonald's; online menus won't list Arnold Palmer as a menu item, but it is possible to order the drink.
Both McDonald's and CosMc's online menus have lemonade and iced tea featured as separate items, but they can be combined upon request to make Arnold Palmers. The trick is knowing specifically how to request an Arnold Palmer. It's a little more complicated than just asking for it by name, despite the wholesome origin story of Arnold Palmer which has made it so famous to this day, but it's worth learning the trick to order this drink for its refreshing taste.
Ordering an Arnold Palmer
For starters, CosMc's doesn't actually refer to its off-menu Arnold Palmer (a drink that's made by mixing lemonade and iced tea) as such. Instead, the chain opts to call it a Half & Half, although the reasons for the different naming convention aren't known; it could be a marketing move, similar to Chick-fil-A's Sunjoy drink. When ordering in person at CosMc's, if asking for an Arnold Palmer doesn't work for some reason, try asking for a Half & Half instead. Ordering online from CosMc's is where it gets a lot trickier. You can select either a lemonade or an iced green tea, but there is no Half & Half option available. The best course of action here is to order a small of each drink, then combine them yourself afterward to make a DIY Arnold Palmer.
At McDonald's, there are technically two naming conventions for an Arnold Palmer: the Southern Style Sweet Tea Lemonade and the Unsweetened Tea Lemonade. Made from a mix of lemonade and iced tea, and available at some McDonald's locations, the different names of the drinks are just to dictate the level of sweetness. And if nothing else works, you can always just try asking for half a serving of lemonade mixed with half a serving of iced tea at McDonald's, too — that should give you an Arnold Palmer.