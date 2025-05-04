The Inexpensive Island Upgrade Your Kitchen Desperately Needs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether portable or built-in, kitchen islands are an increasingly popular, must-have feature due to their functionality and convenience, as well as the touch of elegance they bring to the space. Not only do they provide additional counter space for cooking — something many home cooks struggle with – but they also give us the freedom to express our creativity. If you're wondering how, just take a look at the 13 ways you can functionally decorate your kitchen island.
However, these multifunctional workstations are anything but new. In fact, the concept itself first emerged sometime around the 1800s, before being reintroduced by American architect and designer Frank Lloyd Wright in 1934. Fast forward to now, with so many materials available on the market, it's only natural to wonder which ones are the best fit for your kitchen's centerpiece. While quartz, granite, marble and even concrete are among the most popular modern choices thanks to their sleek appearance, durability, and resistance to heat and stains, there just might be a better choice that perhaps hasn't crossed your mind yet. Say hello to budget-friendly stainless steel, a cooking surface material often found in professional kitchens.
Commonly known as inox, stainless steel is an alloy of iron that contains at least 10.5% chromium. But what makes this material truly unique is not only its high resistance to corrosion — meaning it can last for decades before the first signs of rust appear — but also how exceptionally well it handles food marks, scratches, and dents, all while still giving your kitchen a sophisticated appeal.
Stainless steel kitchen islands are super easy to clean
A stainless steel kitchen island comes with many benefits, one of them being how easy it is to clean. That's because the material itself is non-porous, meaning it doesn't absorb any dirt or moisture, so it'll save you from all the heavy scrubbing and harsh chemicals needed to clean up messes after your cooking adventures. What's more, it prevents harmful bacteria growth and it won't react with the food or the cleaning products you use. However, bear in mind that you should avoid using abrasive cleaners on stainless steel, as they can scratch its smooth surface.
Perhaps the most underrated feature of stainless steel islands is how surprisingly affordable they are. Covering a kitchen island with stainless steel would cost several hundred dollars, which is far less than the thousands you'd have to pay for granite. However, if you're looking for something more affordable, there are plenty of solid options that won't cost you more than a couple hundred bucks. Take Yitahome's stainless steel work table, for instance, which is even on wheels for convenient portability — a feature that could help you avoid making the kitchen design mistake that blocks the space's flow. A wheeled island is also super easy to move around whenever you find your kitchen layout boring and feel like switching things up.
And if that doesn't convince you, another great thing about having a stainless steel island is that it reflects light, which will ultimately make your kitchen feel brighter, bigger, and more inviting. Now, who wouldn't want that kind of vibe at home? This particular trait makes it a perfect kitchen island alternative for small spaces.