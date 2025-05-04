The Inexpensive Island Upgrade Your Kitchen Desperately Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether portable or built-in, kitchen islands are an increasingly popular, must-have feature due to their functionality and convenience, as well as the touch of elegance they bring to the space. Not only do they provide additional counter space for cooking — something many home cooks struggle with – but they also give us the freedom to express our creativity. If you're wondering how, just take a look at the 13 ways you can functionally decorate your kitchen island.

However, these multifunctional workstations are anything but new. In fact, the concept itself first emerged sometime around the 1800s, before being reintroduced by American architect and designer Frank Lloyd Wright in 1934. Fast forward to now, with so many materials available on the market, it's only natural to wonder which ones are the best fit for your kitchen's centerpiece. While quartz, granite, marble and even concrete are among the most popular modern choices thanks to their sleek appearance, durability, and resistance to heat and stains, there just might be a better choice that perhaps hasn't crossed your mind yet. Say hello to budget-friendly stainless steel, a cooking surface material often found in professional kitchens.

Commonly known as inox, stainless steel is an alloy of iron that contains at least 10.5% chromium. But what makes this material truly unique is not only its high resistance to corrosion — meaning it can last for decades before the first signs of rust appear — but also how exceptionally well it handles food marks, scratches, and dents, all while still giving your kitchen a sophisticated appeal.