Why One Delicious Gas Station Cake Is Stealing Hearts Across The Country

Whether it's a frozen burrito and chips to get you through a road trip or a bag of mini chocolate "donettes" you grabbed before work, most of us have snacked our way through a gas station. Sure, cravings, boredom, and hunger play a part — but let's be honest, nostalgia is a big reason we keep coming back. Many gas stations offer candies and snacks that appeal to our childhood memories from Haribo gummy bears and Cracker Jack to 100 Grand Bars and Bugles Corn Chips. Although it's been lurking around gas station cold cases for half a century, Ne-Mo's cakes are seeing a resurgence, as more people are appreciating the quality and made-from-scratch experience from a gas station snack cake.

It doesn't matter what people say, we'll always defend gas station hot dogs, as well as other tasty finds such as Ne-Mo's cakes. Lacking that made-in-a-factory feeling, the sweet, California-born snack cake looks, smells, and tastes like a confection your grandma made and packed into your lunchbox. In this respect, Ne-Mo's cakes are totally unlike those other foods items you should never buy at the gas station.