If You're Interested In Trying Mushroom Coffee, Avoid This Brand At All Costs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Can the deep umami flavors of mushrooms compare to the chocolatey robustness of coffee beans? To find out, we ranked the most popular mushroom coffee brands from worst to best. While some blends entranced us with their similarity to the cup of joe we know well, others fell flat. If you're interested in trying mushroom coffee, we recommend that you avoid Ten Mushrooms Coffee at all costs.
Made by Max Fit Wellness, Chowhound specifically tried Ten Mushrooms Coffee's Boost Your Energy blend. This powder includes 10 different types of mushrooms from lion's mane to chaga, a caffeine-free ingredient that will still wake you up. Combined with a medium-roast instant Arabica coffee, this functional drink is meant to provide long-lasting energy without any of coffee's negative side effects, such as anxiety or jitters.
While this is the intention behind the drink, we didn't experience a noticeable change in energy or focus levels at all. The lack of functionality aside, we also weren't a fan of the flavor of this blend, which was an unsavory mix of bitterness and earth that lingered on the tongue. The one saving grace of this mushroom coffee was its silky mouthfeel. Still, beyond texture, it produced an otherwise lackluster cup that we couldn't see ourselves incorporating into our morning routine.
Others might find value in this mushroom coffee blend
While we weren't big fans of this mushroom coffee blend, others might have a different experience. For example, some customers on the Max Fit Wellness website claimed they actually did see changes in their energy levels after drinking this blend — but it took them a week to notice. The brand doesn't state exactly how long it takes for the drink's effects to kick in, so maybe this blend would have grown on us in time. Still, we'd have to get used to its flavors first.
If you're someone who likes soup with multiple types of mushrooms, you might actually appreciate the drink's grassy, umami taste. In fact, some customers said they enjoyed the unique flavors of this blend after years of sipping on traditional cups of coffee. Adding a healthy splash of your favorite sweetener or some cream might balance out those bitter edges, too.
If the above describes you, you might want to take a leap and try this brand of mushroom coffee for yourself. Know that the company offers free returns and 365-day refunds, so if you find yourself agreeing with our analysis, you won't have to toss a full bag of superfoods.