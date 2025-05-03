If You're Interested In Trying Mushroom Coffee, Avoid This Brand At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Can the deep umami flavors of mushrooms compare to the chocolatey robustness of coffee beans? To find out, we ranked the most popular mushroom coffee brands from worst to best. While some blends entranced us with their similarity to the cup of joe we know well, others fell flat. If you're interested in trying mushroom coffee, we recommend that you avoid Ten Mushrooms Coffee at all costs.

Made by Max Fit Wellness, Chowhound specifically tried Ten Mushrooms Coffee's Boost Your Energy blend. This powder includes 10 different types of mushrooms from lion's mane to chaga, a caffeine-free ingredient that will still wake you up. Combined with a medium-roast instant Arabica coffee, this functional drink is meant to provide long-lasting energy without any of coffee's negative side effects, such as anxiety or jitters.

While this is the intention behind the drink, we didn't experience a noticeable change in energy or focus levels at all. The lack of functionality aside, we also weren't a fan of the flavor of this blend, which was an unsavory mix of bitterness and earth that lingered on the tongue. The one saving grace of this mushroom coffee was its silky mouthfeel. Still, beyond texture, it produced an otherwise lackluster cup that we couldn't see ourselves incorporating into our morning routine.