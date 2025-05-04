This Old-School Roman Pizza Style Is One Of The Hardest To Make At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many who visit Rome consider it a goldmine of cultural delights. Sure, there's the Trevi Fountain and the Pantheon; there's the Sistine Chapel and a range of lush gardens to recline in like the River God Tiber himself. But if you haven't spent a day sampling Rome's scrumptious food, particularly pizza al taglio, have you really experienced the city? The name translates to "by the slice," which is pretty apt. This type of pizza is baked in rectangular pans before being sliced into slabs with scissors and sold to folks passing by on the street.

The dough is what makes this pizza different. Typically made using strong flour, water, yeast, salt, and olive oil, it's traditionally light and airy, kind of like focaccia, yet sturdy enough to support a rich assortment of toppings. While Neapolitan pizza's less-is-more approach permits only tomato and mozzarella, pizza al taglio bears all kinds of eclectic additions like cured meats, salad leaves, soft cheeses, and even eggs.

To create a dough able to handle such a feat, it's key that it is seriously hydrated (we're talking at least 75% and up to 90% water) and that it's fermented in the fridge for at least 48 hours to create that airy, flavorful crust. But use too much water and you'll find it becomes a sticky mess — in other words, a nightmare to work with in the kitchen. What's more, the pizza's base is crunchy, often baked on an oily pan to cook rapidly. But it's tricky to achieve the ideal pizza baking temperature in a traditional oven, where the highest setting often peaks at around 500 degrees Fahrenheit.