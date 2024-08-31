What's The Best Temperature To Cook Pizza In The Oven?

It's easy to tell when you've undercooked a pizza: The crust hasn't browned at all, the middle looks too chewy, and the dough will be soggy in a very gross, unappetizing way. There's also some risk: Raw dough can contain pathogens that you'd kill by cooking properly, and a pizza isn't safe until it's entirely cooked. When you ask about the ideal temperature for baking a pizza in a standard kitchen oven, the conventional wisdom is "as hot as your oven gets." A common mistake with cooking pizzas is temperature, and whatever temperatures you're used to cooking at, you likely need to go even higher for a pizza.

The standard pizza-baking temperature for a normal oven is about 500 degrees Fahrenheit, although 450 or 475 degrees is usually considered alright. Compared to a pizza oven, you'll be firing up a normal oven for longer: You'll need to preheat the oven for a minimum of 20 minutes, although most people preheat their oven for 30 minutes or more. Then you bake the pizza for up to ten minutes until the crust is crispy and the cheese has properly melted. Afterward, your leftover pizza should stay fresh for four days.