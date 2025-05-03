This Vintage Weight Watchers Recipe From The '70s Is Questionable, To Say The Least

It's not looking good for Weight Watchers, which may be forced to file for bankruptcy as it struggles with $1.6 billion in debts. But back in its heyday, the company was all the rage for its quaint flashcards with low-calorie recipes created to help women lose weight. The Liver Pâté En Masque is one such recipe. Originally greenlit in 1974, it had a resurgence on social media in the early 2000s after being rediscovered, drawing mixed reactions.

The main elements of the dish are 2 envelopes of unflavored gelatin, 1 cup of hot bouillon, 2 cups of canned green beans, a ¼ cup of buttermilk, and an unmissable pound of chopped up liver. All the ingredients are blended to a smooth mixture, poured into a mold, coated with a glaze, and chilled before they are garnished with chicory and radish slices.

Seasoning includes an eclectic concoction of onion salt, pepper, thyme, mustard, and sweetener, and the result is a grayish, wobbly, jelly-esque cake. "This scares the hell out of me," one person commented online. The Liver Pâté En Masque is meant to serve four, but a blogger, who tried her hand at the recipe, couldn't even stomach a bite.