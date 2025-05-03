The Glaze Combination You Should Use For The Most Flavorful Ham Possible

Move over, bacon: Miso paste is gaining traction as the latest trend in bringing the umami flavor to desserts and main dishes alike. From being an unexpected, game-changing ingredient in chocolate chip cookies to showing up in cocktails and marinades, this underrated Japanese pantry staple is finally getting its moment in the sun. It's especially delicious on highly salted proteins like ham, as it's flavorful enough not to get lost in the dish while offering lots of nutty, earthy complexity that takes this cured meat to the next level.

Upon finding out what miso paste actually is, it seems odd that this blend of fermented soybeans could pack such a big punch, but Japanese cuisine is notorious for squeezing incredible flavor from humble sources — think briny, delicious nori paper or tangy tsukemono (pickled vegetables). Plus, considering that pork is one of the most popular proteins in Japan, it's no wonder Westerners have embraced miso as a clever and tasty way to upgrade ham roasts.

When mixed with chopped, fried garlic and whisked together with sweet honey and other seasonings, miso's pungency is softened just enough to blend seamlessly with ham's bold smokiness. The process for making this glaze is also pretty simple, meaning it's an easy upgrade. Just be sure to avoid specific faux pas that may ruin the dish, such as overcooking the garlic or adding the glaze to your ham too early. Both of these mistakes could quite literally leave a bitter taste in your mouth.