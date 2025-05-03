The Glaze Combination You Should Use For The Most Flavorful Ham Possible
Move over, bacon: Miso paste is gaining traction as the latest trend in bringing the umami flavor to desserts and main dishes alike. From being an unexpected, game-changing ingredient in chocolate chip cookies to showing up in cocktails and marinades, this underrated Japanese pantry staple is finally getting its moment in the sun. It's especially delicious on highly salted proteins like ham, as it's flavorful enough not to get lost in the dish while offering lots of nutty, earthy complexity that takes this cured meat to the next level.
Upon finding out what miso paste actually is, it seems odd that this blend of fermented soybeans could pack such a big punch, but Japanese cuisine is notorious for squeezing incredible flavor from humble sources — think briny, delicious nori paper or tangy tsukemono (pickled vegetables). Plus, considering that pork is one of the most popular proteins in Japan, it's no wonder Westerners have embraced miso as a clever and tasty way to upgrade ham roasts.
When mixed with chopped, fried garlic and whisked together with sweet honey and other seasonings, miso's pungency is softened just enough to blend seamlessly with ham's bold smokiness. The process for making this glaze is also pretty simple, meaning it's an easy upgrade. Just be sure to avoid specific faux pas that may ruin the dish, such as overcooking the garlic or adding the glaze to your ham too early. Both of these mistakes could quite literally leave a bitter taste in your mouth.
Tips to succulent, craveable miso-glazed ham
Two of the most common mistakes people make when roasting ham are marinating it and trying to cook it after applying the glaze. By the time it hits the grocery store, ham has already been brined, cured, smoked or had some other flavor-enhancing technique applied to it, rendering marination unnecessary at the risk of making it overwhelmingly salty. Additionally, glazes usually contain sugary ingredients like honey or maple syrup that are prone to scorching when heated too long. In each case, it's best to apply the glaze when your ham is fresh from the oven, and skip marinating altogether.
Something else to remember is that while golden brown fried garlic is deliciously sharp and earthy, blackened and burned garlic is unpleasantly bitter and inedible — and it can go from the first to the second in just a matter of moments. When frying your garlic, keep a very close eye on it and remove it as soon as it looks like it's the right color.
Though we've recommended using white miso and honey in this glaze, feel free to modify the flavors to your liking. Lighter white and yellow misos are sweet and relatively mild, while darker misos tend to have a richer "funk" you may prefer. You can also swap the honey for maple syrup or agave, and stick to savory seasonings like black pepper and rice vinegar or lean into sweeter flavors like apple cider vinegar and warm spices like Chinese five spice or nutmeg.