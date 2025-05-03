How Is A Mexican Pizza Prepared In Mexico?
Pizza is a culinary wonder that doesn't seem to become less desirable as humanity evolves. There aren't even any rules anymore. Serving up breakfast pizza to satisfy the early cravings? Completely warranted. Reviving limp delivery pizza with pro tricks so you can feast the right way? Nothing makes more sense. The doughy, cheese-lined, tomato sauce-laden creation is a mood booster that has a globally accepted thumbs up. Whether 9 a.m. or 9 p.m., pizza is, apparently, always a good idea, and even more so when Mexican flavors are involved. Things turn up a notch when we dive into the authentic and traditional takes on Mexican pizza.
Mexican pizza as it's understood in the United States takes root in Mexican practices that speak to several cultures and cooking techniques. The pizza itself could be considered a couple of things. There's the tlayuda, which originates from and is most easily found in Oaxaca. Then there's the huarache, commonly found in Mexico City and central Mexico and sold as a much-loved street food dish. Mexican pizzas — including Taco Bell's — are mostly inspired by Mexican flavors while catering to the American diet and available ingredients. While this keeps the food accessible and easy to replicate, there's a lot more depth in the history and preparation methods of the traditional versions.
What to know about tlayudas and huaraches as pizzas
A tlayuda is generally understood to be more intricate than a pizza, and it's certainly an experience for the taste buds. The base is a large, flat, and crispy corn tortilla, which stays true to the agriculture of the original land and livelihoods of its makers. The preparation method includes toasting the tortilla over a comal — a round griddle — and then brushing it with lard so that it has enriched flavor and a good chance of holding the abundance of juicy toppings that will find their way into the dish.
Tlayudas are recipes that have been passed down for generations from Indigenous practices in Oaxaca. They have the perfect crunch combined with the salty and savory taste of the added ingredients. Since the authentic recipe includes lard, vegetarian or vegan eaters should request a tlayuda sencilla, which comes without lard. Tlayudas are enjoyed as they are, usually as tasty late-night snacks (or antojitos), always in the company of folks who won't judge you if you order another one (or two).
Mexican food is so ingrained into American culture that it makes up 10% of all restaurants in the country. Even still, some of the more nuanced foods, like huaraches, aren't as popular Stateside as others. Huaraches are oval-shaped "mini-pizzas" made from a corn base that is thicker than those used for tlayudas (and yes, they share the same name as the popular shoe in Mexico but are absolutely not to be confused). The base is made from masa harina (ground nixtamalized corn) kneaded to doughy perfection. As is the case with tlayudas, they are traditionally made over a comal and then topped. Huaraches are eaten like snacks, and as with most street food in Mexico, best enjoyed hot and in the moment.
How to top them for the best Mexican pizza
The Mexican-inspired pizzas in the United States lean on taco ingredients as the primary boost of flavor. In Mexico, though, there are some key must-have ingredients that typically go under the radar in America. Sure, salsas are regularly used to add a lick of flavor to huaraches, and avocados are welcomed additions to tlayudas. But beyond that there are several ways to get creative when dressing up your meal (just be sure to watch out for the common mistakes with pizza toppings).
Tlayudas include a base of refried beans and crumbly Oaxacan cheese, and meats and vegetables are usually added afterward. Radishes and cabbages have become popular additions in Mexico City eateries, but traditional recipes keep it simple, maybe with some slaw and salad. The beauty of tlayudas is that they can be enjoyed open or folded, so whichever ingredients you choose will be embedded into one flavorsome pizza sandwich that will — guaranteed — make a glorious mess. As is the case in Mexican cooking, spice is king. A hint of smokiness from a dried chili — or better, the traditional Pasilla de Oaxaca chili — will add the right amount of heat.
When it comes to huaraches, the point is to load up the small pizza with as many of your favorite flavors and foods as possible. The base of refried black beans acts as the glue for the rest of the toppings. Meat-lovers can indulge in the likes of chorizo, chicken, or steak, typically paired with cheese. Vegetable-based toppings include potatoes, onions, other grilled vegetables, and even cooked cactus, aka nopales.