How Is A Mexican Pizza Prepared In Mexico?

A tlayuda is generally understood to be more intricate than a pizza, and it's certainly an experience for the taste buds. The base is a large, flat, and crispy corn tortilla, which stays true to the agriculture of the original land and livelihoods of its makers. The preparation method includes toasting the tortilla over a comal — a round griddle — and then brushing it with lard so that it has enriched flavor and a good chance of holding the abundance of juicy toppings that will find their way into the dish.

Tlayudas are recipes that have been passed down for generations from Indigenous practices in Oaxaca. They have the perfect crunch combined with the salty and savory taste of the added ingredients. Since the authentic recipe includes lard, vegetarian or vegan eaters should request a tlayuda sencilla, which comes without lard. Tlayudas are enjoyed as they are, usually as tasty late-night snacks (or antojitos), always in the company of folks who won't judge you if you order another one (or two).

Mexican food is so ingrained into American culture that it makes up 10% of all restaurants in the country. Even still, some of the more nuanced foods, like huaraches, aren't as popular Stateside as others. Huaraches are oval-shaped "mini-pizzas" made from a corn base that is thicker than those used for tlayudas (and yes, they share the same name as the popular shoe in Mexico but are absolutely not to be confused). The base is made from masa harina (ground nixtamalized corn) kneaded to doughy perfection. As is the case with tlayudas, they are traditionally made over a comal and then topped. Huaraches are eaten like snacks, and as with most street food in Mexico, best enjoyed hot and in the moment.