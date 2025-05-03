Now, if you ask us, very few things scream "the South" quite like a good ol' bottle of Jack Daniel's. For a distillery in a dry county (yes, you still can't buy or drink alcohol in Lynchburg, Tennessee), the folks there sure make some good whiskey. While the classic Jack and coke is one of the most popular cocktails of all time, Jack Daniel's has a whole range of pre-made, bottled cocktails — and one of them is the Southern Peach. As the name suggests, it's a fruity number, with a sweet flavor that pairs wonderfully with the subtle spice and heat from the whiskey.

While the Southern Peach cocktail is great all on its own, why not try upping the ante and making a sunrise-esque summery cocktail perfect for an evening aperitif? All you have to do is mix it with lemon-lime soda. The simple addition of Sprite brings zest, fizz, and a little friendly tang. The sourness from the citrus will balance out the more intense sweetness of the peach, resulting in a surprisingly delicious and balanced cocktail that's far simpler than it tastes.

It's refreshing, goes down easy, and pairs rather wonderfully with Southern classics like fried chicken. To make it, simply pour your bottle of Southern Peach into a glass over ice (bonus points if you ask for a wedge of fresh lemon) and top it off with your sprite — you can adjust the ratios as you go until you find what works for you! A simple, two-ingredient winner.