Sopaipillas Taste Better With A Simple Ingredient Swap

It's 3 p.m., you're on the home stretch of your work day, and all you need is a little flavorful boost to make it through. There is something deeply satisfying about a midday munch to replenish your fuel for the rest of the day ahead. Thankfully, with just a handful of basic pantry staples, you can have a delightful afternoon snack that is scrumptiously crisp on the outside, and satisfyingly soft and fluffy on the inside. Sopaipilla, a classic afternoon snack that is usually savored with a cup of coffee in households across Northern Mexico and the American Southwest — where it is believed to have originated — is your answer to a much-needed pick-me-up.

Pillowy sopaipillas are essentially pieces of fried dough that are puffed to perfection, and can be served in savory and sweet preparations. They are popularly enjoyed as a sweet treat though, topped with powdered sugar and a drizzle of sweetener like Mexican brown sugar syrup. However, with one easy hack, you can amp up sopaipillas' taste in the best way possible.

It comes down to a simple tweak to the foundational dough, which is made of flour, salt, baking powder, vegetable oil, shortening, and water. To level up in the flavor department, you can either incorporate warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg directly into the dough mix or substitute the water with a flavor-infused beverage like cinnamon tea instead. By replacing water with a flavored liquid that binds all the ingredients together, you automatically enhance the flavor of the dough, and subsequently the final fried confection, too.