Can Margaritas Be Made With Vodka?

While the warm rays of the summer sun are fleeting, the joys of a citrusy, salt-rimmed margarita cocktail span all the year round. And, hey, you can always pretend it's summer when you have a margarita in your cup. The cocktail is a classic. It consists of tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. There are some variations in recipes. Ina Garten, for example, likes adding lemon juice to her margaritas, and Bobby Flay forgoes the typical addition of ice. The core ingredients typically remain the same, and tequila, a liquor made of agave that has a smooth, sometime smoky flavor, is the real centerpiece for this delicious drink. But what if you want all of the margarita zing, but with a different alcoholic base? Some prefer the clean, neutral taste of vodka over tequila. So is it possible to make a margarita with vodka?

The answer is yes, though it does depend on who you ask. Some margarita purists may insist that tequila is the linchpin of the cocktail. However, this is really only a matter of opinion. Practically speaking, you can absolutely swap out the liquor for vodka. Or request your margarita with vodka at a restaurant. The drink will have a different flavor profile, lacking the warmth of the tequila, but should still have the signature citrus flavor that makes a margarita so tasty.