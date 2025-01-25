Bobby Flay's Ingenious Technique For A Flavor-Packed Margarita

Some people swear against any alcoholic beverage being served over ice for one simple reason: Ice can dilute the drink. When you put ice in a drink, the ice slowly melts and turns into water; if you don't quickly drink your beverage, you can end up with one that's part water. To order an iceless margarita at a bar, simply say "straight up" or "neat" when placing your order — "without ice" also works if you want to drop the bar lingo. The margarita should have an icy feel, but not be as cold as it would be if it was poured over ice. However, the downfall to this is the drink doesn't stay cold for long, especially if you're holding the drink in your hand since the heat from your body warms it. Flay's cocktail hack can also be applied to other common cocktails served over ice, such as Moscow mules, gin and tonics, or old fashioneds.

If you want an extra cold drink, you can always use or request a larger ice cube since they don't melt as fast as crushed ice. You can also make special ice cubes at home out of liquids that aren't water so they add flavor to your drink when they melt. For a margarita, try making an ice cube out of lime juice or even pineapple juice.