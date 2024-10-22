Why Lemon Drops Aren't Technically Martinis

Whether your preference is for a cobbler, a sour, or a daiquiri, you're probably familiar with certain categories of cocktails. And while these designations come in handy if you're writing up a menu and want to simplify the vast canon of drinks, the consolidation does a disservice to less popular styles that can wind up lost to history in the process — like the category known as the crusta.

Yet although the word may not be familiar to you, there's a good chance you may have had one classic example — or at least heard of it — and that's the lemon drop. This bright and punchy sweet-tart drink has long been misplaced in the martini category, but the truth is that it's actually an archetype of the crusta style.

Like other classic cocktails, the crusta has a defining formula. It's made from a base spirit, lemon juice, and sugar. The original recipe for this tipple (developed in mid-19th century New Orleans) is believed to have been brandy-based, but while the classic lemon drop follows this initial blueprint, it uses vodka instead. A martini, on the other hand, is made from a base spirit — typically gin or vodka — that's combined with a type of vermouth (sometimes as a riff with a 50/50 ratio) and usually nothing more. And while there are many variations of the iconic Bond-favored staple, a true lemon drop belongs in the crusta section.