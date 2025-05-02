This Iconic Steakhouse Chain Has Been Cooking With Beef Tallow Since The '80s

Restaurants all have their own unique dining concepts and recipe secrets that make them stand out from the crowd. It's almost necessary to keep from getting lost in the sea of eateries that have come and gone. But one in particular has got a couple tricks up its sleeve that have kept it afloat for decades.

Outback Steakhouse, which first came onto the restaurant scene in 1988 with its mouthwatering steaks and Australian-themed menu, has introduced us to wonders such as the iconic Bloomin' Onion and Bloomin' Fried Shrimp (which some would say is an even tastier appetizer). It has also been frying dishes such as those delicious onions and shrimp in beef tallow. What exactly is beef tallow, and why should you care? The answer is fairly straightforward: Beef tallow is the rendered fat from a cow. It has a variety of uses, from frying food to making skincare products and candles. When it comes to cooking, beef tallow offers a meaty flavor and a high smoke point that makes it great for frying.