Should You Reverse Sear Prime Rib Steaks?

Prime rib isn't a steak in and of itself. It's a cut taken from the rib primal of the cow (between the shoulder and loin) and the whole cut usually includes a half dozen ribs. It's sometimes sold bone-in when it's broken down into steaks, which you might recognize as the tomahawk (the internet's favorite). Most often, though, you find it as a ribeye, its boneless form. It's a favorite of chefs for a reason: The meat is beautifully marbled — making it as juicy as it is packed with flavor — and it's some of the most tender beef you can get since it doesn't see much use because of where it sits on the cow.

Such a great piece of beef demands to be cooked properly, but there's a lot of noise out there about how to grill the perfect steak. One method you often see chefs swear by is the reverse sear, where the meat is roasted in an oven then seared at the very end of the cooking process; essentially, cooking the steak backwards. To cut to the chase, it's a great way to cook prime rib. It's a thicker steak, so by roasting it you guarantee edge-to-edge doneness and perfectly rendered fat without sacrificing the crust a hard sear gives, resulting in tender, deeply flavorful steak.