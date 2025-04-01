The Key Ingredient In Sweet Baby Ray's Is Another Name-Brand Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce is a summer cookout staple that's been in the backyard BBQ arsenal since it burst on the scene in 1995. The sauce with the sweet, smoky, and mildly spicy flavor consistently places high among rankings of grocery store barbecue sauces – we even picked it as our No. 2 favorite. It's also super affordable, often clocking in at less than $3 for an 18-ounce bottle depending on where you shop. While we don't know exactly what's in the exact secret recipe for Sweet Baby Ray's, Dave Raymond, the namesake of the beloved condiment, let it slip in an interview with the Chicago Tribune that the spicy side of the sauce comes from another name-brand product: Tabasco.

If you're wondering why a popular sauce is made from, well, another popular sauce, the answer most likely is because Sweet Baby Ray's started out as a hobby. As such, the recipe probably used ingredients that Dave Raymond and his brother Larry had on hand at home. Tabasco, which has been around for more than 150 years, is a simple hot sauce that's made with vinegar, salt, and two kinds of spicy chili peppers, which gives it its iconic red color.