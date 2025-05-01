This Classic Boozy Fall Drink Was One Of John Adams' Favorites

Among his many accomplishments, John Adams wrote the 1780 Massachusetts constitution, signed the 1783 Treaty of Paris, and served for three years in the Continental Congress, before becoming the first U.S. Vice President and second U.S. President. But he wasn't just a legendary democratic thinker — like many of his political predecessors and civic successors, Adams was also a legendary drinker. While Andrew Jackson sipped on whiskey punch, George Washington poured glasses of wine, Franklin Delano Roosevelt would champion the dirty martini, and John F. Kennedy would mix up daiquiris and bloody marys, Adams preferred a simple New England classic. Throughout his adult life, he held a nearly fanatic fondness for hard cider.

In fact, he would reportedly begin most of his mornings with cider for breakfast. By some accounts, he began the habit in his college days, swigging a "gill" of cider (about 4 ounces) to start his day — and according to his 1796 diary, he either continued the habit into or picked it back up in his sixties. Even apart from this daily routine, Adams was seemingly devoted to the drink, regularly mentioning it in his letters and receiving barrels of it as gifts. It wasn't just cider's crisp refreshment he had a taste for, though; Adams believed that hard cider carried health benefits.