This Vintage Hellmann's Recipe For Cranberry 'Candles' Left Us Confused, To Say The Least

No doubt you've heard of the infamous Jell-O salad recipes popular around the 1950s. Featuring ingredients like tuna, tomato juice, and cottage cheese in addition to flavors more palatable to modern tastes like fruit and whipped cream, these vintage recipes have been making a comeback. Not, perhaps, because anyone actually wants to eat them, but because they're an excellent conversation piece on social media. But Jell-O wasn't the only company responsible for some questionable recipes back in the day. Hellman's Mayonnaise got in on the action with eye-catching recipe advertorials, in addition to their own branded cookbooks.

One of these interesting recipes is for Cranberry Candle Salad ("crandles" was right there, but sadly, Hellman's didn't include this epic portmanteau in their ad). Before you start imagining diced candles on a bed of arugula or something equally horrifying, don't worry, it's not quite that bad. Basically, the idea is to make a cranberry gelatin salad (flavored with Hellman's, naturally), and let it set in cleaned-out fruit juice cans. Once you've un-molded the salads, which are now a nice, cylindrical shape, you stick part of a birthday candle into the top. Light this, and the salad itself becomes the candle.

According to the ad, the smoothness of the mayo complements the tartness of the cranberries perfectly, creating an appetizing and eye-catching dish sure to impress. The recipe makes six candles, so can be served as your salad course.