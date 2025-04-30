The Soda And Liquor Combo That Tastes Like A Cotton Candy Cocktail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A billowing cloud of spun sugar wrapped around a paper cone, cotton candy remains a timeless symbol of childhood. It's no wonder that nostalgia for this sticky-sweet treat, which dissolves instantly on the tongue, has found its way into more grown-up indulgences — like cocktails that capture the same sugar-laden, carnival-like thrill. This bright, pillowy garnish is often found topping martinis, but you can enjoy a reminiscent sip without the candy by simply pouring blueberry soda and whipped cream-flavored vodka over a tall glass of ice.

In a TikTok post, content creator @heavyhands94 poured Smirnoff Whipped Cream vodka over ice and topped it with Blueberry Faygo soda and exclaimed the combo tasted exactly like cotton candy. The keys to this candy floss-flavored combo are the whipped cream-flavored vodka and blueberry soda, both of which are relatively obscure, but can still be found in your local grocery store or, in the case of blueberry soda, on Amazon.