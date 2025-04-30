The Soda And Liquor Combo That Tastes Like A Cotton Candy Cocktail
A billowing cloud of spun sugar wrapped around a paper cone, cotton candy remains a timeless symbol of childhood. It's no wonder that nostalgia for this sticky-sweet treat, which dissolves instantly on the tongue, has found its way into more grown-up indulgences — like cocktails that capture the same sugar-laden, carnival-like thrill. This bright, pillowy garnish is often found topping martinis, but you can enjoy a reminiscent sip without the candy by simply pouring blueberry soda and whipped cream-flavored vodka over a tall glass of ice.
In a TikTok post, content creator @heavyhands94 poured Smirnoff Whipped Cream vodka over ice and topped it with Blueberry Faygo soda and exclaimed the combo tasted exactly like cotton candy. The keys to this candy floss-flavored combo are the whipped cream-flavored vodka and blueberry soda, both of which are relatively obscure, but can still be found in your local grocery store or, in the case of blueberry soda, on Amazon.
Why does it work?
Next to pink, blue is the most recognized color for cotton candy, and its distinct blue raspberry flavoring. Though a blueberry or raspberry and blueberry flavored soda fulfills one facet of flavor for blue cotton candy, the whipped cream flavored vodka echoes the vanilla notes present in all cotton candy flavors and the creamy, caramelized sugar taste of ethyl maltol, a synthetic ingredient used in cotton candy flavorings.
Once affectionately called fairy floss and reserved for festivals and theme parks, cotton candy can now be found bagged at your local grocery store. Its availability and appeal makes the confection — which was formerly reserved for frivolity — ideal for fun garnishes anytime on everything from popcorn to candied apples. So, if you whip up a blueberry soda and whipped cream vodka cocktail, don't forget to top it with a fluffy pouf of blue cotton candy.