Save Money By Making Your Favorite Iced Mocha At Home With Instant Coffee
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When temperatures warm up, even some of the most hardened coffee drinkers switch from a hot mug to a refreshing, ice-cold version, even better if it has a hint of chocolate. But, with a mid-sized iced mocha at some chains costing nearly $7, why not make it at home? All you need is cocoa, instant coffee (yes, instant), a whisk, and advice from Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, who shared his tips exclusively with Chowhound.
Woodburn-Simmonds prefers to make his iced mocha by first heating it. "The best way to do this is to whisk sugar, cocoa powder, instant coffee, and a little milk in a pan over a low heat until you get a chocolatey coffee syrup," he says, stressing that you want to "use a 2-to-1 coffee-to-cocoa ratio." Pouring in a bit of cold milk and water while continuing to stir will give it more volume. In addition to whisking, he recommends using a hand blender so the coffee, cocoa powder, and milk are incorporated perfectly.
Pouring the hot syrup over ice can dilute the drink. To avoid that, Woodburn-Simmonds suggests making the coffee and cocoa mixture strong and using large-format ice cubes that won't melt quickly. Another option is compound or extract chilling balls. These stainless steel balls, like The Sphere by Altura, are often used to improve the aroma, taste, and texture of the espresso by removing some of the bitterness and giving it a syrupy consistency. "Super coffee nerds," he says,"will pull espresso directly onto a large metal ball that has been in the freezer, chilling the espresso immediately after extraction."
Use quality ingredients for the best results
Of course, the keys to a delicious iced mocha are the ingredients. While Matt Woodburn-Simmons acknowledges that fair trade and certified organic labels are not "the be-all and end-all," he believes they are particularly important for instant coffees, which are often mass-produced by big suppliers."You should only buy from companies with these certifications to show they're looking after the farms and farmers that grow their coffee," he says. His preferred brand is Mount Hagen, which we included on our list of the best instant coffees for iced coffee. However, when it comes to the instant coffee that tastes most like brewed coffee, you'll want to seek out Araku Boomi Instant Coffee.
Woodburn-Simmons recommends using chocolate syrups, which dissolve easily. However, he also acknowledges they are more expensive than cocoa powders, which are not only more affordable but also more readily available. He cautions against using dark chocolate powder or syrup. "It can add bitterness to an already bitter drink," he says. If you do use dark chocolate, he suggests adding more sugar or cream to balance the flavors. Still, you can use a higher-quality cocoa powder. You can tell if your cocoa powder is high-quality by the amount of fat it contains. Higher-quality powders will have more cocoa butter. It may be a little more work than popping by your favorite coffee shop, but making this at home will not only save you money but also taste exactly how you want it to.