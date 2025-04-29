Remove The Fishy Smell From Canned Crab Meat With One Simple Step

The science behind it is simple and kind of magical: Milk proteins latch onto the compounds that cause that fishy aroma and gently carry them away. It's like sending the smell on a relaxing spa retreat and getting fresh, tender crab meat back in its place. Just drain the crab from its packing liquid, give it a nice milk bath, and then pat it dry with some paper towels. No complicated steps, no extra gear. Just milk, time, and the kind of kitchen alchemy that makes you feel like a culinary wizard.

After its milk spa day, that canned crab meat can go absolutely anywhere. Turn it into luscious hot crab dip that disappears faster than you can say "bring more chips," toss it into a buttery crab linguine for a weeknight dinner that tastes like a seaside vacation, or press it into perfect Maryland-style crab cakes that make you wonder why you ever hesitated to keep crab in a can.

Sure, canned crab meat may not have the instant glamour of a fresh catch straight off the boat. But with this one easy trick, it absolutely can taste like it did. So, next time you crack open a can and get a whiff of something a little too fish-forward, just remember: Milk it for all it's worth. Your nose — and your tastebuds — will be forever grateful.