Aldi Shoppers Are Skipping Fast Food In Favor Of These Frozen Smash Burgers

Although the ease of making these is undeniable, some die-hard smash burger fans say that these frozen patties fall a little short of the real deal, especially if they're not cooked on a griddle. A smash burger isn't just a thin beef patty. In its proper form, it should have a crispy edge from being pressed hard into the griddle, a crust that might not form if your beef comes pre-smashed. And although you might expect major price savings from buying the box, a comparable amount of fresh beef (two pounds) costs between $8 and $14, depending on the kind and quality. So while it's certainly cheaper than making smash burgers from the best organic beef Aldi's has to offer, you can make decent smash burgers from fresh meat for around the same price.

That said, the burger has fans for a reason. If you're craving something quick and reminiscent of a late-night stop at In-N-Out, pulling one of these (or two, if you're feeling like double-patty smashing) out of the freezer and heating it up can be a great quick fix that saves money — and it's easy to customize. If you're cutting out carbs, or gluten free, go protein-style by wrapping the burger in lettuce rather than bread. And if you want to up the fast-food vibes, try recreating your favorite secret sauce, whether it's Shake Shack, In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A or something else entirely (although really, all secret sauces are pretty much the same).