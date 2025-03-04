Why Tequila Additives Aren't Always Bad

Tequila has a reputation for being straight-forward, with a wide array of types crafted from just one plant. Depending on how agave is treated after harvest, tasting notes for tequila can be smoky or sharp, robust or bright, and have notes of caramel and vanilla. Even in an extra añejo that's been aged several years, the process is simple compared to other spirits, like whiskey, which is made using a nuanced combination of fermented grains.

The pure nature of tequila gives the impression that tequila is untainted, presenting truly unique flavors that you can only get if you take the time to harvest and process a blue agave plant. But the tequila in your bottle of 100% agave spirit isn't necessarily all distilled agave. The Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), which governs tequila manufacturing standards, allows manufacturers to include undisclosed additives in their products, up to one percent per bottle. The majority of tequila has off-label additives, which the CRT places into four categories: Sugar-based syrup to sweeten, caramel coloring for a darker color, oak extract to intensify the taste of barrel aging, and glycerin for an even mouthfeel. And while it may be tempting to turn up your nose at the idea, additives in your tequila isn't always a bad thing, as they can help improve the taste, texture, and aroma of your favorite tequila.