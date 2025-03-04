Why Tequila Additives Aren't Always Bad
Tequila has a reputation for being straight-forward, with a wide array of types crafted from just one plant. Depending on how agave is treated after harvest, tasting notes for tequila can be smoky or sharp, robust or bright, and have notes of caramel and vanilla. Even in an extra añejo that's been aged several years, the process is simple compared to other spirits, like whiskey, which is made using a nuanced combination of fermented grains.
The pure nature of tequila gives the impression that tequila is untainted, presenting truly unique flavors that you can only get if you take the time to harvest and process a blue agave plant. But the tequila in your bottle of 100% agave spirit isn't necessarily all distilled agave. The Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), which governs tequila manufacturing standards, allows manufacturers to include undisclosed additives in their products, up to one percent per bottle. The majority of tequila has off-label additives, which the CRT places into four categories: Sugar-based syrup to sweeten, caramel coloring for a darker color, oak extract to intensify the taste of barrel aging, and glycerin for an even mouthfeel. And while it may be tempting to turn up your nose at the idea, additives in your tequila isn't always a bad thing, as they can help improve the taste, texture, and aroma of your favorite tequila.
The benefits of additives in the tequila industry
You won't find glycerin, oak extract, caramel coloring, or sugary syrups labeled on tequila bottles. However, you can find a list of additive-free tequilas online, currently containing 174 brands. The list is generated through the Additive Free Tequila Program, an independent organization dedicated to thorough testing and transparency for this spirit. And while you might want to know whether your tequila has anything other than pure agave spirit inside, additives really can help enhance flavors, maintain a continuity of flavors across a brand, and upgrade the overall experience of sipping on tequila.
Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo, for instance, is a wonderful sipping tequila, dark amber in color with a smooth finish and sweet notes of vanilla, toasted almond, oak, and cinnamon. It's an artisan-crafted drink that pairs well with decadent chocolate mousse and a beautiful sunset, an experience unto itself that explores the nuanced nature of tequila. And while most of it is authentic, there could be some caramel coloring in there for color and oak extract to really bring out the smoky elements of the extra añejo. These additives amplify and round out the whole experience of enjoying a glass of this brand and many other types of tequila.