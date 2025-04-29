The Great British Bake Off Tip You Need To Remember When Using Chocolate This Summer

"The Great British Bake Off" is a show that has won hearts and minds (and stomachs) for its idyllic portrayal of British baking. Cooking up a storm in the rolling hills of postcard-perfect countryside in friendly competition is what it's all about, right? Or not. Stress levels reach a boiling point each season during chocolate week, when bakers are tasked with creating chocolatey treats on what regularly seems to be the hottest day of the year. Needless to say, the frustratingly timed challenge often results in some of the show's worst baking fails, with dreams of show-stopping creations shattered by unrecognizable cakes and melted truffles, icing, and decorations. "I don't know about chocolate, I will be having a meltdown," a contestant once cried (via The Standard). It wasn't hard to see why when, in 2023, bakers removed delicate chocolate boxes from plastic molds to reveal dripping sculptures, or in 2020, when one contestant's cake melted just moments before her presentation.

Luckily, you can learn from their mistakes: Don't work with chocolate on a super hot day. This is because cocoa butter, a type of fat that gives chocolate its creamy, silky texture, has a melting point of around 93 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit — close to the temperature of the human body. Chocolate needs to be properly tempered to harden with the right gloss, and this is tough to achieve in a heat wave. If it melts in your mouth or hand, in scorching temperatures, it's going to become a gooey, sticky mess.