Tempering Dark Chocolate Vs Milk: The Differences You Need To Know

That glossy sheen of a fresh new bar of chocolate and the reassuring snap when you break into it are results of the chocolate being tempered before it is molded into its final shape. Tempering is the process of melting chocolate and then working with it at a specific temperature (referred to as keeping it in temper) before cooling it so it solidifies. While perfecting it requires some practice, you can easily try tempering chocolate at home to create custom confections and decorate desserts.

However, different types of chocolate require different temperatures. For chocolate to be tempered, all its fats must be melted. Milk chocolate contains a higher proportion of added ingredients like milk fat, which makes it break down more easily. Conversely, dark chocolate has more cocoa fat and a higher melting point. Fewer ingredients also make chocolate more stable; another reason dark chocolate requires more heat to melt. For example, the award-winning dark chocolate that's considered the best in the world only contains cocoa and sugar. Popular store-bought chocolate bars, meanwhile, contain many more ingredients.

Since tempering occurs at very specific temperatures, you need a food thermometer like ThermoPro's digital instant-read tool to temper chocolate. In general, dark chocolate should be heated to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, while milk or white chocolate needs to reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit. All three kinds of chocolate must then be brought down to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and stirred consistently to temper. Dark chocolate can stay at or close to that temperature, while 84 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot for working with melted milk or white chocolate. If done correctly, the chocolate will have a glossy finish and set in no more than five minutes at room temperature.