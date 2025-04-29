Give Canned Soup A New Dimension Of Flavor With One Classic Pantry Sauce

Canned soups are a great staple to keep on hand for a quick meal, especially if you're investing in the best canned soups you can buy at the grocery store. Still, we'll be the first to admit it: Even if you shell out the cash for those better brands, no canned soup wouldn't benefit from some umami rich additions. So, when the time for convenience soup comes, don't settle for less. Instead, give canned soup a new dimension of flavor with another pantry staple, soy sauce.

Soy sauce is made from a lot of flavorful ingredients. From classic chicken noodle to hearty beef barley, this one addition alone can completely turn around an otherwise lackluster canned soup. With a few shakes of the bottle, you can infuse a line-up of bowls with a mouthwatering depth of umami. Canned soups are often lacking in flavor and intrigue, so this is the perfect way to pop up the pot.

Soy sauce's high acidity brightens up flat-tasting broths, and for those that taste bland, the sauce adds a salty punch. Just don't go overboard, because canned soup is salty as-is. Additionally, soy sauce can bring depth and balance to a beefy broth or added richness to a lighter stew. Is there anything it can't do?